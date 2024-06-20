5 nabbed for illegal drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- A 28-year old man from Mabalacat City, Pampanga was arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) after he received a parcel containing imported marijuana resin worth P392,533.33.

The agency identified the suspect as Daryl Dela Cruz, a resident of Diamond Street, Poblacion, Mabalacat City.

Dela Cruz is the alleged consignee of the parcel containing 5,888 grams of imported marijuana sticky substance which came from California in the US.

PDEA reported that the parcel arrived at the Port of Clark last June 16, 2024.

The confiscated marijuana were declared as candles and placed inside 12 pieces of plastic canisters.

The discovery of the contraband prompted the agency and a joint team from PDEA, Bureau of Customs- Port of Clark, PNP AVSEC3, and Mabalacat Police Station to conduct an operation.

A non-bailable offense under Section 4 (importation of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the consignee.

In Nueva Ecija, four suspects were arrested, and some P88,400 of suspected shabu confiscated during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tabuating, San Leonardo town on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

PDEA identified the suspects as Joey Mangulabnan, 45, listed in the agency's regional target list; Junar P. Maglanque, 35; Steven Dave Mangulabnan, 22; and Maria Cristina Reyes, 45.

Nine sachets containing more or less 13 grams of suspected shabu and the buy-bust money were recovered from the suspects.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are set to be filed by authorities against the suspects.