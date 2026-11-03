5 nabbed in Mabalacat for alleged drug trade

Five individuals involved in illegal drug trade were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Purok 2, Pila, Barangay Duquit, Mabalacat City, Pampanga on Tuesday, November 2.

Authorities seized five grams of suspected shabu worth ₱34,000.

The arrested persons and confiscated evidence were brought to the Mabalacat City Police Station (CPS) for investigation, documentation, and disposition.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) vowed to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs.

“Our campaign against illegal drugs will not weaken. We will continue conducting operations to protect our communities and keep every Kapampangan safe,” said Colonel Ricardo M. David, director of the Pampanga PPO. |via PPO