5 Pampanga LGUs named PEACE Markers Champions

Five local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga were recognized as 2025 PEACE Markers Champions.

The awarding was held during the joint fourth quarter meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The event was spearheaded by Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC), and the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC).

Arayat emerged as the top awardee of the 2025 PEACE Marker.

It was followed by Magalang in second place, Sasmuan in third, Mabalacat City in fourth, and Sta. Rita in fifth.

Myra Soriano, director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Pampanga, said the recognition aims to honor LGUs that have demonstrated exemplary performance in implementing peace and order and public safety programs in their respective towns and cities.

She added that it also highlights the province’s efforts to strengthen peace, order, and community resilience as the year comes to a close.

During the meeting, representatives from the Pampanga Provincial Police Office (PPPO), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Pampanga, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also delivered their quarterly reports.

They presented updates on crime statistics, the illegal drug situation, barangay drug-clearing accomplishments, fire safety developments, and assessments of internal peace and security.