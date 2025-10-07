5 Pampanga schools receive bomb threats

Bomb threats disrupted classes in five schools in Pampanga on Monday, October 6, 2025, according to a report from the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO).

Messages warning of possible explosions were reported at Pampanga State University–Bacolor, Pampanga State University–Mexico, Pampanga Colleges–Macabebe, Holy Cross College–Sta. Ana, and Our Lady of Fatima University–City of San Fernando.

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, police units, together with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and K9 teams, conducted inspections and evacuations in the affected schools.

Police said all campuses were immediately cleared and later declared safe.

Authorities said digital forensic work is underway to trace the origin of the threats.

Marcelo said they have heightened security protocols in schools and public areas across the