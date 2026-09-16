5 pumping stations to improve water service in Angeles City

The Angeles City Water District (ACWD) and its partner, Hiraya Water Corporation started constructing at least five pumping stations in four areas in the city.

Officials of the two water entities said water services in the city will improve once the projects are completed before the end of 2026.

Hiraya Area Manager Lodee Mar Guanlao said the five water systems can provide eight million liters of additional water per day.

He added that more than 7,900 households will benefit from the projects.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Punta Verde Pumping Station in Barangay Pulung Cacutud on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The ceremony was led by Hiraya President Jose Paulino Santamarina, Hiraya Area Head Engr. Lodee Mar Guanlao, Hiraya North Luzon Operations Head Lanie Quinto, Hiraya Area Head PamBaZa Jan Michelle Canlas, Hiraya Angeles Branch Manager Mark Dalisay, members of the ACWD Board of Directors, ACWD General Manager Edgar Lopez, Angeles City Vice Mayor Amos B. Rivera, Angeles City Government Executive Assistant Raffy Angeles, Barangay Pulung Cacutud Captain Francisco Cura, and representatives of the Punta Verde Subdivision Home Owners Association.

Under the Water Source Development Project, Guanlao said at least five additional pumping stations which will be built in Friendship Highway, Cutcut; Bagong Bayan, Cutcut; Anunas; Sapangbato; and Punta Verde Subdivision, Pulung Cacutud.

The initiative includes water-well drilling, pipes and valves, chlorination and filtration systems where needed, pumps, electrical equipment, control systems, and site development.

Santamarina said Hiraya started rehabilitating and expanding its water distribution system in Angeles City and other parts of the country, which are under its management.

He said these programs are intended to restore the trust of its customers.

Businessman Lucio Co's Crystal Bridges Holding Corporation acquired Villar Group's PrimeWater Infrastructure Corporation in May 2026, which was renamed Hiraya Water Corporation in June 2026.

Lopez meanwhile assured their consumers that the water district and Hiraya are "consistently finding ways to improve their services."

He said the five stations will ensure water availability, pressure, and system reliability for several communities across Angeles City.

“From developing water sources to delivering more reliable service, this project is a commitment to provide more water to more families and more communities," Lopez said.

For his part, Vice Mayor Rivera assured the ACWD and Hiraya of the city council's commitment to find ways in resolving the water problem.

He vowed to cooperate and support the water firms' programs aimed to provide quality water service for Angeles residents. (RGN)