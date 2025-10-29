5-storey modern condo to rise in Angeles City

A five-storey condominium, with modern technology, will soon rise in Barangay Pampang, Angeles City.

Emerald Suites, a 128-unit condominium, will be developed by the Angeles City Emerald Realty and Development Corp. (ACERDC), in partnership with N. S. Mangio Group of Companies.

The structure was designed by architectural firm Nestor S. Mangio and Associates (NSMA).

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at its location along Poinsettia Avenue in Barangay Pampang on Tuesday.

The event was led by ACERDC Chairwoman Jeannie Del Rosario-Ng; NSMA President and Chief Executive Officer Nestor S. Mangio; ACERDC Director Alexander Del Rosario; and NSMA Director Architect Brian John P. Mangio.

“We build Emerald Suites, will not only be a beautiful place to call home - but also a smart property asset that will deliver sustainable returns to our buyers, both for the residential and commercial units,” NSMA Director Mangio said.

Emerald Suites is a studio-type residential development that stands out for its flexibility.

Unlike traditional condominiums, each unit in Emerald Suites can be combined with up to four adjacent units, giving owners the freedom

to create a space that fits their lifestyle and needs.

The design also gives buyers flexibility to convert a studio unit into a one-bedroom or two-bedroom unit, providing greater versatility and personalization for modern urban living.

This unique concept empowers residents to design their preferred layout — whether they choose to live in a single studio, combine two units for added space, or expand to three or four units located on upper floors.

The combined four-unit configurations are specially designed for the penthouse level, offering an elevated living experience with added exclusivity and comfort.

Beyond its residential features, Emerald Suites also includes commercial spaces on the ground floor, providing convenience for residents and fostering a dynamic, mixed-use community where living, working, and leisure come together

seamlessly.

Emerald Suites is set to be completed by 2027, the developer said.