5 towns rank high in DREAM assessment

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Five municipalities were honored on Monday at the Kingsborough International Convention Center for their exceptional performance under the Disaster Resilience and Enhanced Adaptation and Mitigation (DREAM) Markers Assessment conducted by the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDDRMC).

The awards was presided by PDRRMC Chairman, Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, and PDRRM Chief, Angelina Blanco.

The Municipal Government of Lubao was named the "Most Disaster-Resilient Municipality in the Province of Pampanga" while San Luis (2nd), Bacolor (3rd), Minalin (4th), and Masantol (5th), were also recognized during the event.

The awardees received "trophies and valuable resources such as service vehicles, ambulances, and disaster response equipment.

The towns ranking 6th to 10th were granted financial reward worth P400,000 while Lubao received a Ford Ranger Raptor."

DREAM Assessment was formalized by virtue of PDRRMC Resolution No. 1 S2023 and Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 7975.

It serves as an initiative that recognizes municipalities for their proactive efforts in disaster resilience within their respective localities.

Entries were evaluated based on the institutionalization of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management framework, encompassing the four thematic areas of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Disaster Preparedness, Disaster Response, and Disaster Rehabilitation and Recovery.

Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda and Vice Mayor Jay Montemayor accepted the award on behalf of the municipality.

"Lubao's award is attributed to its innovative, science-based approach in developing a local climate change mitigation initiative, prominently showcased by the LGU's Bamboo Park.

This eco-friendly haven comprises 3,835 diverse bamboo species, contributing to a 35% increase in the town's oxygen level and an annual carbon sequestration of 92,600 pounds per hectare.

"Kasing tibay ng kawayan ang Lubao. Eto tayo nakaranas ng iba't-ibang baha, bagyo, but still nandito tayo. Tuloy-tuloy po tayong magtutulungan para sa ikakaunlad ng ating bayan," said Mayor Pineda.

Governor Pineda said "the transformative power of the DREAM Assessment, affirming its role in translating disaster plans into tangible solutions that safeguard the well-being of Kapampangans during crises. He urged all municipalities to participate, striving for continuous improvement in disaster preparedness."

Blanco emphasized the timeliness of the assessment, considering the province's susceptibility to various disasters such as typhoons, storm surges, flooding, and earthquakes due to its location near the Pacific Ring of Fire.

"Holistic dapat yung approach sa pag-address natin sa mga problema sa disaster. We are doing this DREAM assessment so that lahat ng LGUs natin ay maging prepared in times of disaster. Gusto ni Gov lahat ng LGUs sabay-sabay aangat ang level of resiliency," Blanco explained.