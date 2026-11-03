50 kids with special needs join Halloween bash in Lubao

More than 50 children with special needs joined a Halloween trick-or-treat activity organized by the Pampanga provincial government in partnership with the Lubao municipal government at the Lubao Municipal Compound recently.

The provincial government said the activity aimed to help children develop confidence and social skills while interacting with others in a community setting.

The children, who receive services from the Pampanga Children’s Center for Special Needs Clinic in Lubao, visited different trick-or-treat stations to collect candies, toys, and other items.

The clinic provides assessment, therapy and school-readiness support for children with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other developmental conditions.

Councilor Jayson Victorino joined the activity, which was supported by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.