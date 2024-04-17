500-kilo bangus harvested from aquaculture project

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 500 kilograms of bangus were harvested by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) from the Pampanga River Aquaculture Project in Barangay Sulipan, Apalit town.

The Pampanga River Aquaculture Project served as the initial phase of the technology demonstration project on bangus culture in floating cages which signifies an important breakthrough in local aquaculture practices.

BFAR said the project aims to enhance available agri-fishery areas, boost production, make fisheries more bankable, and bolster the economic prospects of local fisherfolks, with the broader goal of ensuring environment protection.

“Pampanga is known for its self-sufficiency in aquaculture production but this project is not just about enhancing our fish production, it is a model of sustainable aquaculture that we hope will be replicated not only across Central Luzon but also in other regions. By showcasing the viability and profitability of bangus culture in floating cages, we aim to inspire others to adopt similar practices," the BFAR said.

The success of the project is expected to contribute to the fish supply in neighboring regions.

The agency said the project demonstrates the untapped potential of the Pampanga River and similar water bodies for sustainable fish farming practices.

Under the project, BFAR will collaborate with the municipal government and other national government agencies to equip fishermen with the necessary skills and knowledge to adopt modern technology and sustainable fishing techniques.