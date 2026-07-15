500 solo parents get P3K from Mabalacat City LGU

Some 500 solo parents in Mabalacat City recently received P3,000 cash assistance from the local government unit (LGU).

Mayor Geld Aquino said solo parents face the daily challenges of balancing employment while raising their children.

The mayor added that they carry the double responsibility of providing for daily needs and securing their children's future.

Aquino, Vice Mayor Jun Castro, and other local officials led the distribution aid.

The city government said it implemented the program through its City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), headed by Josephine B. Tanglao.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the assistance, noting that it provides significant relief for their daily expenses. Via Mabalacat City Information Office