500+ Talent Development Leaders to Gather at PSTD 49th National Convention in Clark

The Philippine Society for Talent Development (PSTD)'s highly anticipated 49th National Convention is just a few days away. This dynamic two-day event slated on September 16- 17, 2024, at the luxurious Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, is expected to gather over 500 participants – talent development practitioners, HR professionals, organizational leaders, educators, and business executives – from across the Philippines, all under the theme "iGNITE: Celebrating and Championing the Human Advantage.

A Dynamic Platform for Talent Development. The convention serves as a premier platform for professionals seeking to ignite their organization's full potential. Attendees will:

Discover, Shape, and Propel Talent: Learn innovative techniques to uncover hidden potential, cultivate and refine skills, and empower your people to drive business growth. Hear from renowned industry speakers who will share their expertise and insights.

Network and Learn from the Best: Connect with leading technology providers at the sponsorship and tech exhibit and build valuable relationships with fellow professionals at the Evening Fellowship Night.

Elevate Talent Strategies: Gain practical strategies for unlocking your workforce's potential, shaping a high-performing team, and propelling business growth.

Join the Conversation and Ignite the Human Advantage. To learn more about the biggest talent development event of the year, visit [https://pstd.org/49th-nc-ignite/](https://pstd.org/49th-nc-ignite/) for more information and registration details. Secure your spot and become part of the movement to ignite the human advantage in your organization.

About the Philippine Society for Talent Development (PSTD):

The Philippine Society for Talent Development (PSTD) is a non-profit professional association dedicated to the advancement of the training and development profession in the Philippines. PSTD provides its members with a wide range of resources and services, including professional development programs, networking opportunities, and industry research. For more information, please visit https://pstd.org.