500,000 indigenous trees to restore 500 hectares of Palawan’s Cleopatra’s Needle Critical Habitat through Conservation International PH and GCash GForest

Conservation International Philippines Foundation and GCash GForest are partnering to plant 500,000 indigenous trees across 500 hectares of the Cleopatra’s Needle Critical Habitat (CNCH) in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, supporting the recovery of forests damaged by Typhoon Odette (Rai) in 2021. The five-year initiative aims to restore degraded forest areas, support biodiversity, strengthen watersheds, and involve local and Indigenous communities in long-term forest management.

Typhoon Odette left behind a vulnerable ecosystem

Before Typhoon Odette struck, more than 67% of CNCH was forested, providing shelter for wildlife. However, a USAID-SIBOL assessment found that nearly half of its forests were converted to open forest or non-forest areas after the typhoon, particularly in Tanabag, San Rafael, and Langogan.

Declared a critical habitat in 2017, CNCH covers roughly 41,305 hectares across seven barangays and is 93% forested. It is home to 13 critically endangered, 24 endangered, and 44 vulnerable species, including the Palawan pangolin, Palawan peacock pheasant, and blue-naped parrot. Nearly half the habitat also falls within the Babuyan and Langogan watersheds, making its forests double as a buffer against erosion, flooding, and landslides for nearby communities.

Community-led forest restoration

Conservation International Philippines will secure Indigenous communities’ free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) and involve local men and women in all stages of restoration, from seed collection and planting to maintenance and monitoring.

“Successful forest restoration depends on working in partnership with Indigenous and local communities, whose knowledge, connection to the land, and long-term stewardship are essential to ensuring lasting conservation outcomes. By bringing together this knowledge and leadership with Conservation International’s scientific and technical expertise, we can restore degraded forests, protect biodiversity and strengthen the ecosystem services that make Cleopatra’s Needle so important to Palawan,” said Wilson John Barbon, Vice President, Philippines and Country Lead of Conservation International Philippines.

Community members will receive training and paid work opportunities in sustainable forest management, including planting, maintenance, and monitoring.

Conservation International Philippines will also coordinate with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Puerto Princesa City Government, and the Cleopatra’s Needle Critical Habitat Management Board to align restoration efforts with existing conservation programs.