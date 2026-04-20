51 villages get trike patrols

Officials in Pampanga, led by Governor Lilia Pineda, distributed the 3rd batch of barangay patrol units to various municipalities.

The provincial government implemented the program, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 3 under the leadership of Director Venus Rebuldela.

A total of 51 patrol units were turned over to barangays in the towns of Minalin, 11; Apalit, 12; Sto. Tomas,7; and Bacolor, 21.

Some 247 patrol units have been distributed out of the target 505 barangays in the province.

The total value of the distributed tricycles is estimated at ?29.6 million, the provincial government said.

Also present during the program were Board Members Claire Lim, Kaye Naguit, Fritzie David-Dizon, Vince Calara, Christian Halili, Lucky Labung, and Mymy Gonzales; Executive Assistant Angie Blanco; Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco; Minalin Mayor Philip Naguit; Bacolor Mayor Eduardo Diman Datu; Sto. Tomas Mayor John Sambo; and other provincial government officials.