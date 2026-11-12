519 Pampanga MSMEs join financial, tax literacy program

Some 519 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Pampanga participated in the Phase 1 of the Financial and Tax Literacy Program for MSMEs held at the Kingsborough International Convention Center on Thursday, November 12

Carrying the theme “Paggabay at Pagsasanay para sa Maliliit na Negosyante,” the one-day event is aimed to equip small business owners with practical knowledge on tax compliance, business registration, bookkeeping, and other requirements of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

The program was spearheaded by Revenue District Office (RDO) 21-B (South Pampanga), following the request of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda to provide guidance and assistance to MSMEs in the province.

Pineda attended the event together with RDO 21-B Head Marinelia N. German and Assistant Revenue District Officer Lynn B. Dilig.

Resource persons discussed important aspects of running a business, including BIR registration, proper issuance of receipts, bookkeeping, tax compliance, and relevant tax filings and registration procedures.

The Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Central Luzon, PICPA Angeles City and Pampanga chapters, and the Association of CPAs in Public Practice also took part in the initiative, providing professional guidance and helping participants better understand their financial and tax responsibilities.

Several bank executives likewise attended the seminar to assist MSMEs interested in applying for the Electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS), which allows taxpayers to file their tax returns and pay taxes electronically.

The initiative is part of efforts to help small businesses understand government requirements, improve their financial management practices, and comply with tax regulations.

Through the program, participating MSMEs gained access to information and professional assistance that could help them manage their businesses more effectively and avoid common difficulties in meeting their tax obligations.