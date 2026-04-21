52 PDLs in Angeles get livelihood assistance

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Pampanga has extended livelihood assistance to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the Angeles City District Jail.

Some 52 PDLs received tools, materials, and starter kits for various livelihood projects amounting to a total of P300,000.

DOLE said the program is expected to support inmates in terms of rehabilitation and skills development.

The agency added that the program is aimed to equip PDLs with practical skills that they can use to earn income while inside the facility and upon their reintegration into society.

The livelihood includes production of eco-bags, basket weaving, rug and pot holder making, garment sewing, wood and bamboo crafts, as well as bread and pastry production.

The beneficiaries also underwent training on proper production techniques, enabling them to create goods that may be sold in nearby communities.

The distribution of assistance was led by DOLE Pampanga Head May Lynn C. Gozun, and DOLE personnel who facilitated the program.

Officials of the Angeles City District Jail expressed support to the program which promotes rehabilitation and provide opportunities for inmates.