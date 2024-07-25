528 families evacuated in C. Luzon due to Carina

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan – A total of 528 families, or 1,509 individuals, are temporarily staying in 34 of the 800 evacuation centers in Bataan, Bulacan, and Olongapo City after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina on Wednesday.

This was according to the combined reports of all police units of Central Luzon and the regional Office of Civil Defense, which also showed that 71 villages in Bulacan are flooded and seven roads in the province are impassable to vehicles.

A total of 33 individuals in Bataan and one in Angeles City were rescued by authorities.

Two individuals, including a minor, died due to a landslide in Angeles City.

Central Luzon police personnel have been directed to intensify efforts to help the victims.

"A total of 474 personnel are deployed for response operations, including those deployed in evacuation centers, while 578 are on standby and ready on call for search, rescue and retrieval operations, and 466 comprise the Reactionary Standby Support Force," regional police director, Brig. Gen. Jose S. Hidalgo Jr., said in a statement. (PNA)