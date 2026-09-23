5,457 farmers get cash assistance

A total of 5,457 farmers from five towns in Pampanga received P5,400 each as rains and flooding continued to affect livelihoods in the province.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda sought the help of the national government to provide sectors affected by flooding, particularly farmers and other residents whose livelihoods have been disrupted.

The provincial government said the assistance was facilitated through coordination with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

The cash aid was provided under the DSWD’s Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program.

The beneficiaries came from Bacolor, San Simon, Sto. Tomas, San Luis and Apalit.

The two officials led the distribution of assistance to the beneficiaries.