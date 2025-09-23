54k affected by flood

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Pampanga reported on Tuesday, Sept. 23, that floodwater brought about by incessant rains from Super Typhoon Nando affected 54,000 residents in coastal towns of the province.

As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the PDRRMO said a total of 17,429 families or 54,438 persons from 31 barangays were affected by floodwaters.

Masantol town accounted for the highest number, with 14,113 families or 43,945 persons from 18 barangays affected by flooding.

In Minalin, 3,316 families or 10,493 persons from 13 barangays were also affected.

Flooding was recorded in 45 barangays across four local government units.

These include one barangay in the City of San Fernando, 14 barangays in Macabebe, 20 barangays in Masantol, and 10 barangays in Minalin.

Floodwaters ranged from one to 4.5 feet deep, mostly due to high tide and continuous rains, the PDRRMO said.

Evacuations were conducted in Masantol, where 8 families or 30 persons from the barangays of Alauli, Malauli, and San Pedro sought shelter in three evacuation centers.

The PDRRMO added that monitoring of rivers in Pampanga continues.

The Arayat station recorded 5.26 meters, already above its alert level of 5.0 meters.