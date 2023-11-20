550 Magalang folks get "cash for work" incentive

MAGALANG—Some 550 residents of this agricultural town received their cash-for-work incentive over the weekend.

This is under the program implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office (DSWD) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The recipients worked under the Risk Resiliency Program for Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation-Disaster Risk Reduction (RRP-CCAM-DRR).

DSWD said the RRP-CCAM DRR is a program that empowers communities in adopting and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The agency added that the program educates the public about the effects of climate change and adaptation.

It also encourages them to take care of the environment and help address global warming.

The Magalang beneficiaries were tasked to plant fruit-bearing trees in their respective barangays for 10 days.

Each of them received P4,200 as compensation for their work.

Board Member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab and Magalang Mayor Maria Lourdes “Malu” Lacson led the payout of the beneficiaries.