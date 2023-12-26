560T Kapampangans benefit from Capitol food packs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 560,000 Kapampangans benefitted from the holiday food packs containing chicken and hotdogs distributed by the provincial government of Pampanga.

Each beneficiary received a kilo of hotdogs and whole chicken.

Provincial officials said the initiative benefited remote barangays, “ensuring that the festive spirit reached every corner, from coastal indigent communities to the upland Aeta areas.”

The program also extended to various sectoral groups, including scavengers, vendors, daycare workers, former rebels, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and barangay officials.

Governor Dennis Pineda said that “this annual tradition reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to serving its people, utilizing government resources to spread joy and goodwill throughout the community.”