5.6K Zambales farmers set to receive land titles

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 5,600 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Zambales province will receive land titles by the end of 2024.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) reported on Wednesday that it has finished land acquisition and distribution to qualified ARBs under the agency's Support for Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling or SPLIT.

The program involves the subdivision of the Collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CCLOAs) into individual land titles.

“Project SPLIT covers 8,400 hectares of land. About 5,600 ARBs will have their own land title by the end of this project,” the DAR said.

DAR records show that some 300 individual titles have already been distributed to qualified ARBs, which can be used for production by individual farmers.

"There are many benefits when you have an individual title. And they cannot do such that if their CLOA is collective," the agency said.

Funded by the World Bank, Project SPLIT aims to fast-track the subdivision of CCLOAs to allow farmer-beneficiaries to have full ownership of the land they are cultivating.