572 houses in CL damaged due to Super Typhoon Uwan

A total of 572 houses in Central Luzon were damaged following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Uwan, according to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) bulletin issued on Tuesday morning, November 12.

Of the 572 houses, 102 were totally damaged while 470 were partially damaged, based on the consolidated reports from provincial and local disaster councils.

Tarlac recorded the highest number of affected houses with 320 damaged — 2 total and 318 partial. These include 221 in Ramos (all partially damaged), 53 in San Clemente (partially damaged), 43 in Pura (1 totally, 42 partially), and 3 in Moncada (1 totally, 2 partially).

In Aurora, 78 houses were totally damaged and 86 partially destroyed --- Dipaculao (66 totally, 85 partially) and Dinalungan (12 totally, 1 partially).

In Bulacan, 51 houses were affected — 7 totally and 44 partially damaged. The damages were reported in San Miguel (2 totally, 17 partially) and Hagonoy (all 18 partially damaged).

In Pampanga, 39 houses were reportedly damaged, including 18 in Floridablanca (12 totally, 6 partially) and 15 in Arayat (2 totally, 13 partially).

Meanwhile, Bataan logged two damaged houses in Orani (1 totally, 1 partially).

The RDRRMC said validation and assessment of structural damages are being conducted in coordination with local disaster risk reduction offices across the region.