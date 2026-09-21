575 new cops join PRO-3

Some 575 newly-appointed patrolmen and patrolwomen officially joined the Philippine National Police (PNP) after taking their oath of office at the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) in the City of San Fernando on Wednesday, September 16.

The new cops were selected from more than 3,000 applicants who underwent screening, medical and psychological examinations, and background validation.

Of the 575 appointees, 422 filled attrition quota slots while 153 were hired under the regular quota.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, administered the oathtaking ceremony following the formal presentation of the appointees by Colonel Reynaldo S. Ogay Jr., deputy regional director for administration and head of the Regional Screening Committee.

Mendez reminded the new personnel that joining the police service carries responsibility, accountability, and public trust.

“The training will build not only your physical strength, but also your discipline, character, and ability to make the right decision under pressure. Soon, you will be given authority, responsibility, and the trust of the people. Huwag ninyong kalimutan, ang authority na iyan ay hindi pribilehiyo. It is a responsibility entrusted to you—to protect people, uphold the law, and serve with integrity,” Mendez said.

The new cops will undergo formal training before being deployed to perform duties.