58 villages get P11.6M under PBBM program

A total of 58 barangays from five municipalities in Pampanga on Monday received P11.6 million financial assistance under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s “Bawat Bayan Makikinabang Program,” according to the provincial government.

The Capitol said the program is part of the P101-million Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) turned over by President Marcos to the Province of Pampanga during his visit on May 14.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan led the turnover of funds to barangays during ceremonies at the Capitol Grounds.

The first batch of recipients included 10 barangays from Sta. Rita, 14 from Sta. Ana, 12 from Apalit, 15 from Minalin, and seven from Santo Tomas.

Each barangay received P200,000 in subsidy.

According to the Capitol, half of the allocation or ?100,000 per barangay, will be used for educational assistance for five college students, with each scholar receiving P20,000.

The remaining P100,000 will fund barangay development projects and operational needs identified by local officials.

The provincial government said the projects may include the acquisition of CCTV cameras, patrol vehicles, post lights, office equipment, industrial fans, monoblock chairs, tents, and other resources aimed at improving barangay services.

Governor Pineda said the funds will be subject to audit procedures to ensure transparency and proper utilization.

According to the Capitol, the program aims to help barangays implement priority projects while providing additional support to students pursuing higher education.