583 psychiatric patients get help from government

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Some 583 psychiatric patients received P5,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under its Assistance in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program early this week.

The financial assistance aims to support the medication of the said patients.

This is separate from the various forms of assistance from the Provincial Government, under the leadership of Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda.

Vice Governor Lilia 'Nanay' G. Pineda said she remains committed to her constituents.

The assistance to the patients also included food packs.