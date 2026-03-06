5th Levy P. Laus Memorial Golf Cup

Around 230 participants gathered on Friday, March 6, 2026 at the Pradera Verde Golf & Country Club for a golf event honoring the legacy of the late Liberato “Levy” P. Laus, founder of the LausGroup of Companies (LGC).

The annual sports event, organized by LGC, brings together camaraderie, friendly competition, and charity in tribute to one of Central Luzon’s most respected business and community leaders.

Heinz Simbula, one of the event organizers, said the number of participants increased this year, prompting the use of both the Arayat and Pinatubo golf courses to accommodate the crowd.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Levy P. Laus Foundation, supporting its scholars and other beneficiaries. | via Bryce Oracion, CLTV36 News