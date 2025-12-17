6 arrested for anti-drug ops

Police arrested six individuals involved in illegal drugs during a series of anti-drug operations conducted across Pampanga on December 16, 2025.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said this is part of their intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

In Mabalacat City, police arrested a High Value Individual in Barangay Dau and recovered 525 grams of suspected marijuana worth 63,000.

In a separate operation, the Mabalacat police and PDEA Pampanga apprehended two alleged drug peddlers, aged 62 and 20, in Barangay Sapang Biabas.

Seized from the suspects were two marijuana vape cartridges worth 9,000 and one gram of kush worth P1,500.

Meanwhile, the Minalin Municipal Police Station arrested a person after confiscating 3.1 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P21,080.

Another drug suspect was apprehended by the San Simon Municipal Police Station in Barangay San Isidro, where one gram of suspected shabu valued at P6,800.00 was seized, according to the Pampanga Police.

In Barangay San Isidro, Sasmuan, personnel of the San Luis Municipal Police Station arrested a person during an operation that resulted in the recovery of 0.9 gram of suspected shabu worth P6,120.

The suspects face charges for violations of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.