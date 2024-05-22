6 arrested in Subic anti-drug operation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Luzon arrested six persons and confiscated some P54,400 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Purok 4, Barangay Calapandayan, Subic town on May 19, 2024.

The agency said the suspects included an alleged drug den operator and a regional target.

PDEA identified the suspects as Jessie Aguillon, 57, a drug den operator; and Yvette Griffe, 51, an alleged regional target.

Also arrested during the operation were Joven Padrique, 32; Joshua Antonio, 26; Arnold Canday, 28; and Jay Villaran, 45.

Authorities seized eight grams of suspected shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia and the marked money used during the operation conducted by PDEA Zambales Provincial Office, local police and other law enforcement units.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.