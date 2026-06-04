6 classrooms opened in Bacolor high school

A two-storey building with six classrooms was opened on Tuesday, June 2, at Barangay San Antonio Integrated School.

The facility will provide additional learning spaces during the coming school year.

The school building was funded by the provincial government, through a ?11.2 million allocation from the Special Education Fund (SEF).

The classrooms are expected to accommodate more than 300 additional students.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Bacolor Mayor Diman Datu, and other officials led the inauguration of the structure.

The construction of the new building is aimed at expanding the school's capacity and helping address the growing number of enrollees in the area.

Provincial officials said the project is part of efforts to improve educational facilities and provide students with a conducive environment.