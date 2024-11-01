6 drugs men nabbed on Halloween night

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Six suspected drug pushers were apprehended by authorities during a buy-bust operation launched during Halloween night in Hermosa, Bataan.

The suspects were identified as Reynaldo Bautista, Christofferson Salustiano, Joelito Galang, Rhoie Bautista, and Wilbert Eloja.

The suspects reportedly yielded seven sachets of suspected crystal meth (shabu) worth P68,000, drug paraphernalia, and the marked money used by police agents.

The operation was conducted by personnel of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency PDEA Bulacan and Bataan and the local police.

The six suspects are detained at PDEA Regional Office III Jail Facility. They are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.