6 nabbed in Laguna for Gapan robbery

Six individuals, linked to the robbery of an Alfamart convenience store in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, were arrested in Laguna a few hours after the incident following an operation led by the Central Luzon Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG).

The suspects were apprehended at around 3 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in Alaminos, Laguna.

Through coordination with police units in Batangas and Laguna, the PRO 3 said operating teams tracked the suspects.

Investigation revealed that at around 9:30 PM on November 10, five men entered the convenience store in Barangay Pambuan, Gapan City, declared a hold-up, and tied two female cashiers inside the stockroom. They fled aboard a white Toyota Hi-Ace van with ₱43,000 cash, four cellular phones, and an undetermined amount of GCash funds.

The Central Luzon Police Regional Intelligence Division, Gapan City Police Station, and other police units in CALABARZON assisted in the operation.

Recovered from the suspects were four hand grenades, firearms, ammunition, cellular phones, cash, and the getaway vehicle.

Authorities are also investigating the suspects' possible involvement in other reported robberies in other branches of the convenience store.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, director of PRO 3, said the six suspects face charges for robbery, violation of RA 10591, and illegal possession of explosives.