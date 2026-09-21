6 nabbed in Mabalacat anti-drug operation: PPO

Six individuals were arrested in a buy-bust operation launched by the local police in Mabalacat City on Sunday morning, September 20.

The Mabalacat City Police Station-Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), conducted the operation at around 12:27 a.m. on said date at Madapdap Resettlement Center in Barangay Dapdap.

Police said the six persons, whose identities were withheld pending trial, were arrested after the drug transaction was completed.

Authorities recovered five grams of shabu worth ?34,000.

The suspects and seized items were taken to the Mabalacat City Police Station for documentation, investigation and proper disposition.

Colonel Ricardo David, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, vowed to continue the operations against illegal drugs in the province.

“Epektibong operasyon, magtutuloy-tuloy sa buong Pampanga! Walang puwang para sa iligal na droga,” David said.