6 nabbed in NE drug bust

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Six persons were arrested and some P88,400 worth of suspected shabu seized during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Nueva Ecija on August 20, 2024.

The agency reported that the operation was conducted in Barangay Camp Tinio by operatives of PDEA Nueva Provincial Office and Cabanatuan City Police Office.

Authorities identified the suspects as Eddie Samonte, 52; Ma. Cecilia Ramirez, 39; Mary Helen Borja, 32; Romeo Samonte, 57; Jomar Cuevo, 31; Alexander Asuncion, 41.

A total of 11 sachets containing more or less 13 grams of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money used were recovered from the suspects.

Charges will be filed against the six individuals for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the PDEA said.