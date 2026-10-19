6 persons nabbed for "salisi" theft modus in Mabalacat

Six individuals were arrested in Mabalacat City for allegedly being involved in a series of theft cases in Mabalacat City and Angeles City.

The suspects were arrested in Barangay Dau by the Mabalacat City Police Station.

Police recovered from the suspects an improvised firearm, a grenade and a .38-caliber revolver.

The suspects allegedly target vehicles temporarily left unattended by their owners, opening them and stealing valuables and other items found inside.

Lieutenant Colonel Charlmar Gundaya, city police chief, urged victims of similar theft incidents to come forward and file complaints against the suspects.

“All victims of salisi theft are welcome to visit the police station and file complaints against the individuals we have arrested,” Gundaya said.

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Capitol gives P5-K aid to persons with hemophilia

Ian Ocampo Flora

The Pampanga provincial government has distributed P5,000 in cash assistance and rice to individuals with hemophilia.

The assistance was provided by the provincial government, under the directive of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

Hemophilia is a disorder in which the blood does not clot properly, increasing the risk of life-threatening bleeding.

The provincial government noted the high cost of treatment, with one vial of clotting factor costing around P6,000.

A single bleeding episode may require five to six vials, bringing the estimated cost to P30,000 to P36,000.

Pineda said she will seek additional assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to help patients sustain their treatment. |via Tristan Jingco