6 persons nabbed for various crimes

Six individuals were arrested in multiple operations conducted by different police stations in Pampanga on January 19, 2026, the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported.

In Mexico town, police arrested a suspect for alleged violation of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 following a reported incident of physical assault in Barangay Parian.

Police said the victim was attacked while sleeping.

Responding officers proceeded to the area after receiving the report and apprehended the suspect.

In the City of San Fernando, joint operatives of the local police’s Station Drug Enforcement Unit and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga arrested two individuals during an operation in Barangay Quebiawan.

Authorities seized about 10 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of ?68,000.

Another individual who allegedly had an existing arrest warrant was collared in the city by the police station’s Warrant Section for alleged violation of the Bouncing Check Law.

The suspect was processing a Philippine National Police clearance when he was arrested.

In Mabalacat City, joint operatives of the local police’s Drug Enforcement Unit and PDEA Regional Office 3 arrested a man during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dau.

The suspect yielded 20 grams of shabu worth P136,000.

Another buy-bust operation was conducted in Barangay San Nicolas 1st in Lubao town by operatives of the Lubao Municipal Police Station and PDEA Pampanga, in coordination with PDEA Regional Office 3.

One individual was arrested, and police recovered about 2.79 grams of suspected shabu worth P18,972, along with marked money.