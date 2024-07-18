6 villages get service vehicles from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda led the turnover of service vehicles to six barangays in Pampanga, aimed at bolstering local logistics capabilities.

The awarding ceremony took place at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in this city on Wednesday, July 17.

Pineda personally handed over the keys and documents of 15-seater Foton 2024 Transvans to the barangay officials.

The vehicles, worth ?1,399,500 each, were provided for the communities' transportation needs.

"Sana po bigyan niyo ang mga ito ng pondo para sa maintenance, dahil mahalaga po na maayos at maalagaan ang mga sasakyan, lalo na't ito'y magagamit para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kabarangay," Pineda told the village leaders.

Barangay recipients include Manibaug Pasig and Poblacion in Porac, Culubasa and San Patricio in Mexico, Sta. Maria in Mabalacat City, and San Pablo in Guagua.

Barangay Dau in Mabalacat City received a dump truck valued at ?1,450,000.

The Department of Education, Pampanga Division, received two units of 2022 Foton Gratour MT, each costing ?910,000.