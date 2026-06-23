60 Pinatubo victims receive land titles

Sixty beneficiaries of the Mount Pinatubo resettlement program received land titles on Monday, June 22, 2026.

The beneficiaries are among families displaced by the 1991 eruption of Mt. Pinatubo and relocated to resettlement sites in Pampanga.

The distribution of land titles was facilitated by the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The turnover was led by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, and NHA Pampanga, Bataan and Zambales District Office Officer-in-Charge Jhon Bernardo.

The Capitol said the beneficiaries are part of the more than 37,000 families covered by the resettlement program established following the Mt. Pinatubo eruption.

The Capitol added that nearly half of the program’s beneficiaries have already received their respective land titles.

The release of land titles is part of efforts to provide security of tenure to qualified resettlement beneficiaries and address remaining titling backlogs.

The event coincided with the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Mt. Pinatubo eruption.