600 athletes join GoRacePH Triathlon Weekend at NCC

GoRace PH (formerly Go Clark Sports & Events) held two back-to-back events, with over 600 participants of all ages coming together this weekend.

Saturday kicked off in full energy with the Pho3nix Kids Philippines Leg 3 event, featuring young athletes aged 5 to 17 showcasing their growing talents and passion for triathlon.

The event was followed by the innovative NCC2CRK Triathlon on Sunday, an innovative point-to-point swim-bike-run challenge that traverses New Clark City, Tarlac and Clark Freeport.

Attendees from the Tri SND Barracuda team, hailing from Lanao Del Norte, dominated the NCC2CRK 6290 distance, as they took top honors in both the male and female overall categories.

Kenneth Bonda from Tri SND Barracuda is first male to finish overall, clocking in at an impressive 2:31:57, while his teammate, Leyann Ramo, dominated the women’s field with an impressive time of 2:59:43.

The Barracudas also claimed the top spot in the fiercely-contested team competition.

Hot on their heels were the Baguio Benguet Triathlon Team and Team TriNics, rounding out the podium.

“With events like the NCC2CRK point-to-point triathlon, GoRacePH is always ready to innovate races to make the Philippine multisport scene more exciting. We’re proud to bring unique and challenging race formats to the athletes while highlighting some of our country’s most scenic and dynamic locations,” said Race Director Jumbo Tayag.

Tayag thanked their venue sponsors, Bases Conversion Development Authority

(BCDA), New Clark City, Clark Freeport, Filinvest New Clark City and Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, who provided the critical infrastructure and coordination required to host a demanding point-to-point race spanning two venues.

Mounting such an event required meticulous teamwork and logistics, which these partners helped facilitate seamlessly.

The weekend was also filled with memorable moments beyond the race: from thrilling finish line celebrations, post-race games that brought out smiles and camaraderie, to the awarding ceremonies honoring the hard-fought achievements of all athletes.

This year’s NCC2CRK Triathlon was made possible with the support of a diverse group of partners and sponsors. Among them were On, the official run course and shoe partner; Whey King Supplements Philippines, who provided nutrition and hydration support; and Ion+, trusted sports drink partner.

Clark Water provided essential hydration, while Quest Plus Conference Center - Clark was the official hotel partner, ensuring comfort for participants and staff.

Local favorites like 3006 Craft Brewery brought craft beer to the celebration.

Major sponsorship came from Nepo Center, with performance gear supplied by SYLBS.

Athletes also benefited from recovery services by Stretch/Lab. Photography and race-media coverage was expertly handled by Getpica.com and AsiaTri respectively.

Collectively, these partnerships made the NCC2CRK Triathlon a seamlessly executed and memorable multisport event.

About GoRacePH

GoRacePH is a premier sports event organizer dedicated to delivering high-quality multisport races across the Philippines.

Committed to fostering a vibrant sports community, GoRacePH creates events that inspire athletes of all levels to race their game and achieve their personal best.

GoRacePH said it remains committed to hosting safe, exciting, and well-organized events that showcase the beautiful terrains and vibrant culture of the Philippines.

For complete race results and more information, visit https://goclarkph.com/ncc2crk-triathlon/