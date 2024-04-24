600 students receive educational support

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 600 students from Magalang town and Mabalacat City received educational support under the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) of the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Magalang Mayor Malu Lacson, Board Member Benny Jocson, and Board Member Cherry Manalo led the distribution of assistance on Tuesday.

Each student got P4,000 from the provincial government under the program.

The EFAP provides financial assistance to indigent students to help them defray school-related expenses.

The program covers scholars in college as well as senior high school.

Aside from the EFAP, the governor said provincial government assists out-of-school youth and underprivileged Kapampangans to get a good education through the Alternative Learning System.

“Right now atsu kayu king critical stage ng life you nak, yari yune ing highschool life. Ngeni, momolde ye sarili yu preparasyun para makapagobra kayu at mag-establish kareng pamilya yu,” Pineda said.

Some 134 Aeta scholars residing in the upland regions of the province also benefit from the scholarship program of the Capitol.