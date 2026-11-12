6,000 delegates expected at JCI World Congress in Clark

Around 6,000 delegates from more than 120 countries are expected to attend the 2026 Junior Chamber International (JCI) World Congress, scheduled from November 11 to 15 at the Clark Parade Grounds.

The event's Congress Director, Senator Luis Angelo Sevilla, led a delegation in a courtesy call on Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda ahead of the international gathering.

The provincial government said it is working with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to allow exhibitors showcase Kapampangan-made products to the delegates.