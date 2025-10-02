61 villages in Pampanga still flooded: PDRRMO

At least 61 barangays all over Pampanga are still submerged due to recent rains, high tide, and the effects of tropical systems “Nando” and “Opong.”

The Pampanga Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported on Thursday, October 2, that floodwaters are still one foot to as high as seven feet in several communities in the low-lying areas of Candaba, Macabebe, Masantol, and Minalin.

The affected areas include two barangays in the City of San Fernando, one in Sta. Ana, two in Apalit, three in Candaba, 19 in Macabebe, 19 in Masantol, 13 in Minalin, and two in San Simon.

The PDRRMO said that the flooding affected some 53,723 familes or 176,455 individuals all over the province.

Of this number, some 209 families or 779 individuals are still staying in 21 evacuation centers.