62 entries featured in Tarlac 'Belenismo'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- A total of 62 Christmas nativity scene are featured in this year's "Belenismo sa Tarlac."

Some 17 in the community category; 13 in the church category; 14 in the monumental category; six in the grand non-municipal category; and 12 in the grand municipal category joined in the annual contest.

The colorful and unique belens are located in various parts of Tarlac province.

Running on its 17th year, "Belenismo sa Tarlac" is an annual belen-making competition that showcases the tradition, talent and artistry of the people of Tarlac through their own interpretation of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Tarlac Heritage Foundation Co-founder Isa Cojuangco Suntay said the festival not only highlights the cultural and religious significance of the belen as a symbol of Christmas, but stands for hope amid recent disasters and calamities.

"Remembering the birth of Jesus Christ-- that is the true essence of Tarlac. This is also to give hope to our kababayans who were affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine," she said.

Accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Belenismo sa Tarlac is a member of the Federation Española de Belenistas.