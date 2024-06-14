62K beneficiaries in CL to graduate from 4Ps

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 62,185 household beneficiaries in Central Luzon will graduate from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) by end of 2024.

This was disclosed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) which said that a total of 271,974 families in the region have been assisted through the program, with over P1 billion worth in support.

The aim of 4Ps is to improve the living standards of poor families through human capital investment, addressing social, educational, and health conditions, through assistance that extends beyond local families.

Aside from these local families, the DSWD said it also supported 45 Overseas Filipino Workers with assistance through the program.

The agency also supported 352,329 individuals with medical, educational, and financial aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.

Under the Sustainable Livelihood Program, 2,994 individuals have been given the opportunity to start their own businesses and find employment.