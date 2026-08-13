65% of married women in CL use contraceptives

Family planning indicators in Central Luzon showed positive progress in 2025, with contraceptive use among married women of reproductive age increasing, according to the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) Region III.

The CPD Region III said results of the 2025 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), said 65% of married women aged 15 to 49 were using any contraceptive method. Modern contraceptive use increased by 4.78 percentage points.

Use of traditional methods declined from 19.3% in 2023 to 17.2% in 2025.

The region's total fertility rate remained at 1.9 children per woman, below the replacement-level fertility rate, the CPD Region III said.

Among the top five modern contraceptive methods, pill use increased from 17.2% in 2022 to 19.4% in 2025 while female sterilization rose to 14.4%.

Injectable use declined from 6.7% to 6.1%, while condom use increased to 3.4% and implant use to 3.3%.

CPD Region III said it continues to work with local government units, regional line agencies and other groups to promote family planning decisions and help reduce unintended pregnancies.

Regional Director Lourdes P. Nacionales said the results reflect changing reproductive preferences and aspirations among Filipino families.

She stressed the importance of access to accurate information and family planning services.

The CPD Region III urged local governments, health service providers and partner agencies to sustain and strengthen family planning initiatives in the region.