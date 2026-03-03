68 board passers get P15-K each

Sixty-eight board passers in Pampanga received P15,000 each from the provincial government during a recognition ceremony held at the Capitol.

Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda congratulated the new professionals for their hard work, perseverance, and dedication to their respective fields.

Of the total number of passers, 50 successfully passed the Social Worker Licensure Examination, while 16 earned their Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licenses.

The provincial government said it granted the financial assistance as part of its support for education and professional advancement.

The beneficiaries were previously registered under the Educational Financial Assistance Program (Efap) of the provincial government.

Joining the event were Board Members Fritzie David Dizon, Kaye Naguit, Christian Halili, and Cherry Manalo; along with Vice Governor’s Chief of Staff Angelina Blanco and Provincial Librarian Jasmine Cordero.