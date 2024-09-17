68 villages still flooded

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — At least 68 villages in the province, which were flooded by Tropical Storm “Enteng”, are facing another threat as heavy rains brought about Tropical Depression “Gener” batter Luzon.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) yesterday said that the affected villages are from the towns of Masantol, Macabebe, Sto. Tomas, Candaba, Minalin, San Simon, San Luis, Apalit and Arayat, and City of San Fernando.

The barangays remained submerged under two feet of flood water, the PDRRMC said.

As of Monday afternoon, the Arayat and Sulipan stations of Pampanga River are still under alert level.

The Candaba station was on critical level, according to the council.

Some schools, particularly those in coastal towns of Macabebe and Masantol, have not yet returned to in-person classes due to flooding.

The PDRRMC said it has activated its Operations Center and Command and Control Center (C3), and prepared Disaster Response Equipment and Manpower due to enhanced southwest monsoon.

Agencies under the PDRRMC have set their equipment and manpower for immediate response.