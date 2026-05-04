₱6.8M ‘shabu’ seized in Mabalacat City

Authorities seized some ₱6.8 million worth of shabu following a buy-bust operation in Mabalacat City over the weekend.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, director of Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), said one kilogram of shabu was recovered during the operation.

The "buy-bust" was conducted by the Mabalacat City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit , 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company Pampanga and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 3.

Mendez said the illegal drugs were seized from “Kuya” and “Panggay,” both listed as high-value individuals (HVIs).

Police also recovered a caliber .45 firearm, a magazine, and four live rounds of ammunition.

Mendez said the operation is part of their campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms.

“Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang ating operasyon upang mapanatiling ligtas ang ating mga komunidad,” Mendez said.