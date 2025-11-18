Pampanga

6K Aeta families get food packs

6K Aeta families get food packs
Published on

Some 6,000 Aeta families from upland villages in Pampanga received food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the provincial government.

The beneficiaries came from Porac, Floridablanca, and Mabalacat City.

The distribution teams even reached remote sitios including Bilad, Camachile, Calumpang, and Sapang Uwak.

Each family received a DSWD food pack containing rice, canned goods, coffee, and cereal milk.

Board Members Cherry Manalo and Christian Halili, along with personnel of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and the General Services Office (GSO), assisted in the delivery of the relief goods.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph