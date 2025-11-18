6K Aeta families get food packs

Some 6,000 Aeta families from upland villages in Pampanga received food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the provincial government.

The beneficiaries came from Porac, Floridablanca, and Mabalacat City.

The distribution teams even reached remote sitios including Bilad, Camachile, Calumpang, and Sapang Uwak.

Each family received a DSWD food pack containing rice, canned goods, coffee, and cereal milk.

Board Members Cherry Manalo and Christian Halili, along with personnel of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and the General Services Office (GSO), assisted in the delivery of the relief goods.