6K families get aid from Senator Lapid

Some 6,000 families affected by flooding in Pampanga received assistance from Senator Lito Lapid and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday, August 20.

Lapid personally visited flooded areas in Minalin, Macabebe, Masantol, and Candaba to distribute food packs and check on the condition of affected residents.

He also coordinated with local officials to determine the immediate needs of flood-hit communities.

The senator was accompanied by Board Members Maynard Lapid and Kaye Naguit; and other local officials.

Major Glenn Santileces, Minalin chief of police, said all barangays in the town are flooded.

In Masantol, Mayor Danilo Guintu reported that the entire municipality remains submerged.

The Lingkod Lapid team is also set to distribute food packs to affected families in the towns of Sasmuan and Guagua. |via Princess Clea Arcellaz

and Tristan Jingco