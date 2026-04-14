7 Aeta families receive emergency shelter aid

Seven Aeta families in Barangay Camias, Porac town received Emergency Shelter Assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Governor Lilia Pineda led the aid distribution at the Pampanga Capitol on Monday, April 13.

The beneficiaries are among the indigenous people severely affected by Typhoon Uwan last year.

The residents' homes were damaged and their families faced hardship due to the calamity.

Each recipient was granted ₱10,000 to ₱20,000, depending on the extent of damage to their homes.

The assistance program was facilitated through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office.

“Thank you very much for your support to us Aeta communities, Gov. Nanay,” said Benigno Popatco.

The provincial government said it continues to provide assistance to communities affected by disasters.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to help families recover, rebuild, and begin anew in safer and more secure homes.